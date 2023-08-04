The highly awaited Barbie movie has been cleared for release in the UAE.

The UAE Media Council has granted approval to screen the runaway hit in cinema halls across the country.

The movie about a doll and her friends living in a perfect pink world has been breaking box office records. It was slated to hit cinemas in the UAE mid-July, but was delayed. Cinemas in the UAE have listed August 31 as its release date.

The movie directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

The delay of the movie’s release in the UAE had prompted many fans to travel abroad to watch it. The film touches upon many timely topics such as feminism and staying true to oneself.

Since its release last month, the movie has boosted the sales of Barbie dolls across the world. Dressed in pink, fans have been sharing nostalgic memories of the doll and its impact on their lives.

Several restaurants across the world and the UAE have introduced pink dishes on their menus to cash in on the trend.

