Planning to watch a movie tonight? If you can, it's best to hold it until next week — when you can get a 51 per cent discount on tickets at all locations of Reel Cinemas in Dubai.

The movie house chain on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out the big discount from December 1 to 3 to celebrate the 51st National Day of the UAE.

It applies to all movie tickets and viewing experiences at all outlets of Reel Cinemas in the emirate: Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Rove Downtown, The Springs Souq, and The Pointe.

So, whether you’re looking to catch just one movie or watch as many as possible over the three-day period, you can rest assured that you’re getting a good cinematic deal.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).