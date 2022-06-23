Disney’s The Lion King is heading to Abu Dhabi this November, in what will be a treat for theatre fans across the region who can be a part of this popular award-winning production as it makes its Middle East debut.

The musical will begin its 4-week run in Abu Dhabi, with previews on November 16 and 17, and the opening night on November 18 at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island. The show will run until December 10.

Winner of more than 70 global theatrical awards, the show will run on weekdays and weekends with two performances per day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Etihad Arena, a famous entertainment destination in the capital city, will be transformed to ensure a theatre-like experience. Ticket prices start from Dh200 and will be available for purchase from PlatinumList and etihadarena.ae. Royal and VIP tickets will be available onsite.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).