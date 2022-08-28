AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, has launched an alternative content platform, which will host a diverse array of live performance shows and programming, providing access to a wider selection of quality content.

The launch of the new platform “Live at AMC” builds on AMC’s efforts to transform the Kingdom’s cinema landscape and is in-keeping with the brand’s ongoing strategy to innovate the way people experience entertainment. Introducing audiences to premium non-movies content, Live at AMC was recently launched with Stand-Up Comedy Night at AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District.

Hosted and produced in collaboration with Smile Entertainment, the pioneers of Saudi stand-up comedy, AMC’s Stand-Up Comedy Night will feature acclaimed comedic acts from the Kingdom and the wider region, as well as celebrated international performers.

The line-up includes comedians such as Mishal Samman — also known as “Meesh from KSA” — the host and producer of The Sunday Bash; Canadian stand-up, Allyson June Smith; and the British comic, Joe Jacobs.

