DOHA — The Saudi Falcons team decorated the Doha sky during a tour they conducted in preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The air show that they performed on Saturday included a parade in the Doha Corniche and the Arabian Gulf and passing through several stadiums,



It also passed Al Bayt Stadium, which has been chosen to host the opening match of the World Cup that will take place in Nov. 20.



During the tour, the Saudi Falcons team showcased their capabilities and skills through impressive displays that showed the high level of their abilities in flying in the sky of the Qatari capital.



It is worth noting that the Saudi Falcons team presented the air show in cooperation with the Qatari Emiri Air Force, Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy and the British Red Arrows team.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).