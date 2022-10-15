RIYADH — Within the activities of Riyadh Season 2022, Saudi Anime Exhibition will be launched on Thursday, October 27, in the Riyadh Front zone.



The expo includes more than 30 experiences of the best and most famous anime shows, each of which contains entertainment activities designed for anime fans interested in living the vibes of their favorite characters and anime.



The exhibition offers daily shows, including the latest anime films in a hall specially designed for watching films, in addition to a live theater where anime celebrities perform shows based on concerts, dialogues and discussions with anime producers and voice actors, as well as various cosplay shows and competitions.



Moreover, the exhibition allows visitors to enrich their experience by enjoying Japanese meals, through several cafes and restaurants, in addition to visiting the anime store, which provides various original products for various anime characters.



The exhibition will last for three days. It will open from 4 p.m. until midnight on Thursday and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.



Riyadh Season 2022 provides a mixture of exclusivity and modernity and makes the Saudi capital Riyadh a major incubator, a preferred destination and a stimulating space that exceeds the local and international imagination. It also contributes to raising the level of the entertainment industry and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as one of the most prominent regional and global entertainment destinations.

