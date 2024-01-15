RIYADH — Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has announced the commencement of the BLVD Runway's construction.



This new attraction, a part of Riyadh Season and developed in collaboration with Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), promises a unique fusion of entertainment and adventure on five specially designed planes.



The BLVD Runway zone is set to tantalize visitors with an array of exquisite cuisines from world-renowned restaurants. In addition, it boasts a series of exciting activities, including a horror-themed experience aboard an airplane.



This innovative initiative was revealed following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between GEA CEO Eng. Faisal Bafarat and Saudia Group's Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash.



The ceremony was graced by Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Group. The MOU signifies a collaborative effort between Riyadh Season and Saudi Airlines in crafting this distinctive zone.



The BLVD Runway is designed to offer experiences beyond conventional air travel.



Specialized aircraft, typically used for commercial tasks other than passenger transport, will provide visitors with the joy of travel rituals without the need for extensive journeys.



These planes are outfitted to deliver entertainment and serve gourmet meals, making each visit a memorable one.

