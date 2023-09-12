Renowned South Indian actress Priyamani was recently featured as a member of Shah Rukh Khan's team in the Atlee-directed project, Jawan. Nevertheless, this marked a reunion rather than a debut collaboration with the superstar. They had previously shared the screen in the song One Two Three Four Get On The Dance Floor from the movie Chennai Express. Recently, Priyamani shared her thoughts on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan, particularly for another song, Zinda Banda.

During an interview with Connect FM Canada, Priyamani fondly reminisced about the rehearsals for the song, where she was positioned behind Shah Rukh. However, when the superstar got to know of this, he paid particular attention to her placement. Priyamani revealed that Shah Rukh then communicated with the film's director, Atlee, and choreographer, Shobi Master, suggesting that she should stand beside him. He humorously remarked that she had been his "dance teacher" since their time together in Chennai Express and could assist him if he happened to forget his dance steps.

“He said, ‘What are you doing behind me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, sir. They’ve placed me behind you. This is what they said.’ He said, ‘No,’ and took my hand, caught my shoulder, and made me stand next to him. He told Shobi master and Atlee sir, ‘I want this girl to stand next to me. I don’t care what the choreography is. I don’t get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don’t care even if I go wrong. I’m going to look at her only and we’re going to do so,'" said Priyamani.

“So every step he used to ask me, ‘Tell me how you do.’ I said, ‘Sir, the hand is like this, the leg is like that and we have to just move this way. If you actually notice in the song, Sanya (Malhotra) is on his right and I’m on his left. So, he always wanted us to be next to him," she added.

