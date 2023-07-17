Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal character Nisha may seemingly be a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but to the Bollywood actor, she's so endearing that she makes her want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing.

The Bawaal cast and crew - actors Janhvi and Varun Dhawan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and director Nitesh Tiwari - were in Dubai last week for the trailer launch of their film which is scheduled to release on Prime Video on July 21.

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun), an ordinary high school history teacher known as Ajju Bhaiya, who has cultivated a fake image of himself to achieve mini-celebrity status in his town. Circumstances lead him and his newly-wed wife Nisha, played by Janhvi, on a World War II trail in Europe, where their strained relationship is tested. The film takes audiences on a journey that explores their marriage and the internal struggles they face.

In a brief interaction at the venue, Janhvi shed some light on her character. "I think she's very different from the way I am, but I guess also similar in some ways," Janhvi had earlier said. "She is so much wiser than I am, more mature, and a lot more calm. And actually, I feel like her philosophy and values in life mirror a lot of Nitesh sir's values and his outlook on a lot of stuff. So I got to learn a lot from her."

In another interaction, we dug deeper into Janhvi's character choices and how she was so adamant about playing a part in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial. Excerpts from the interview:

I always look for characters that challenge me, characters that aren't just one-dimensional but allow me to explore different emotional landscapes. Just like we all are, my character in Bawaal is multifaceted. Through Nisha’s growth journey in the film, I was able to learn something new about myself and the world around me too.

Absolutely as that’s what helps me push my creative and emotional boundaries, to step out of my comfort zone and not stagnate either. By taking on varying roles, it helps me learn something new about myself and my range as an actor, which is why I really appreciated the challenge of delving into Nisha’s character.

Working with Varun has been a really great experience. He's an incredible co-star, very dedicated and full of energy. What struck me most about him was his complete immersion in his character, Ajju Bhaiya. It was much easier for me to bring Nisha to life because of his focus and intensity.

I feel the ideas of love stories entwined with conflict is a universal theme and, like anyone else, I’ve also experienced my share of personal struggles that I could draw from, for Nisha's character. Despite the fact that my experiences may not be as dramatic as those depicted in the film, they often find their way into my performances without a doubt. In Bawaal, I do feel those personal experiences also helped me connect more deeply with the emotional trajectory of Nisha’s character.

I’m really blessed to have had the opportunity to work on a variety of genres – from dramas to biopics to rom-coms! I'm open to any genre providing it offers an opportunity for me to grow as an actor.

Ha! When I learned about Bawaal from Nitesh Sir, I was immediately engaged. The storyline itself is extremely unique – honestly, its really not just another love story. I was also drawn to the depth and complexity of not only Nisha’s but Ajay’s character. I was certain that this was a story I wanted to be a part of.

There are so many talented filmmakers and actors I'd love to collaborate with but I’m currently still on cloud nine after having the opportunity of working with Nitesh Sir.

For us as artists, the story and the characters take precedence over the medium through which it is consumed. Be it through theatres or streaming, it is of utmost importance for us to be able to entertain our audiences and keep delivering stories that are fresh, relevant and exciting.

Streaming services such as Prime Video give us an unmatched opportunity to reach a diverse, global audience, specifically for a film like Bawaal, which is truly a global film with an Indian heart.

