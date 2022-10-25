Multi-hyphenate artist Jackson Wang will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 4, 2023, for one night only, as part of his Magic Man World Tour.

Jackson is the first Chinese solo singer to perform on the Coachella main stage. He was also part of the grand finale at HITC Festival and came into the spotlight through various music performances across the world. He is a former member of popular K-pop boy band Got7.

His sophomore album Magic Man ranked in the Top 15 on Billboard 200 and also ranked in the Top 13 on Billboard Artist 100 in 2022.

Inspired by 70s rock, Magic Man has been described as an energetic and gritty exploration of toxic love and self-discovery.

“Magic Man is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of Magic Man. It's not a mystery, everything is just magic,” said Jackson.

Magic Man features 10 tracks including the newly released Blue and previously released Blow and Cruel, both of which were described as having “a dark and plodding swagger” by People.

Thomas Ovesen, owner of T.O.P. Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to be hosting Jackson Wang’s only Middle East show in Dubai as part of his Magic Man World Tour, with fans from across the region already looking forward to celebrating his new album and solo career. His new album is a strong statement of an artist crossing over from being in a band to fronting a solo career and from having been part of the K-pop world to now becoming a global superstar! We can’t wait to see a full Coca-Cola Arena experiencing the magic of Jackson Wang.”

His first ever solo headline tour kicks off on November 26, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand, with the multi-city trek also stopping in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Paris and London.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Jackson’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide. In his ascent, Jackson has amassed over 90 million followers across socials.

Check ticket details for Jackson’s Dubai show on the Coca-Cola Arena website. Tickets start from Dh350 and go up to Dh1700, which includes a meet-and-greet opportunity with Jackson.

