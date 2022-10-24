Legendary South Indian musician Ilaiyaraaja is set to perform live in Dubai on November 25 at the Coca Cola Arena.

Fans can expect some of the greatest compositions by Ilaiyaraaja, who will be joined on stage by Mano, Karthik, Usha Uthup, Shweta Mohan, Yugendran, SPB Charan, Vibhavari Apte Joshi, Priya Himesh and Anitha Karthikeyan. The show will be complete with chorus singers, and 65 musicians performing Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada songs.

Tickets to the show are available for purchase from Book My Show. Early bird ticket prices start from Dh75, available till November 6. Doors to the show open at 6pm.

For more information, visit coca-cola-arena.com.

