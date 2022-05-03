RIYADH — In a unique initiative, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced that entry to Boulevard Riyadh City will be free during the Eid Al-Fitr days.



The GEA has set that the entry to the Boulevard Riyadh City will be free for the 4 days of Eid Al Fitr, from May 2 to May 5.



In a statement, the GEA said that this initiative is part of the Eid 2022 program that was launched earlier by the Authority under the slogan “The Best Eid.” which was designed to reflect the atmosphere of the Eid celebrations.



The Eid Celebrations Program 2022, will begin on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr and continue until the 6th of Shawwal in various regions of the Kingdom.



The GEA invited those wishing to view the event guide or use the identity of the "Eid Celebrations Program 2022", to visit Enjoy Saudi platform by clicking the link https://bit.ly/3Lwe53N.



It is noteworthy that on the evening of the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the sky of the Kingdom embrace many fireworks displays that constitute part of the activities of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in its program for this year’s Eid 2022.



The displays will illuminate all regions of the Kingdom with their radiance and colors to double the levels of joy and prepare for the launch of the rest of the activities that accompany the residents of the Kingdom during the days of Eid Al-Fitr.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).