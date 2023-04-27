Born in Los Angeles and now based in Dubai, the multi-platinum singer and songwriter, after the suceesfull career in the US and releasing more than four studio albums, moved to the UAE to pursue a golden empire. Dulo is well-known by her very rare voice and vocal range of over five octaves, as well as called the 'Golden Lady'.

Attending the biggest Red Carpet events in Hollywood such as the Grammy Award, The Golden Globes Awards, Oscars, Emmy Awards, American Music Awards and more inspired Dulo to create something new and unique. "Hollywood already has its story that was written with years, but Dubai is the city of the future and I want to be part of it and create a history in the entertainment industry," she says.

“I decided to create the Golden Wings Awards and to award successful personalities and celebrities from around the world for their success stories. The idea of creating a Golden Wings Magazine came from the love I have towards the gold. I like to surround myself with gold and I feel this is my identity. Being successful to me means that you 'won' in this life! People have to always believe in themselves because once you believe you can do wonders – its all in the mind," adds Persiana.

The guests of the event can expect an unforgettable luxury Armani gala dinner with a unique concept and spectacular show along with live star performances and fashion show. The fashion is the element that goes always together with the Golden Wings Awards, and the show will once again be in collaboration with 'Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week'. The biggest fashion event in Dubai in line with the theme 'The Secret Garden' will host exclusive limited number of leading jewellery and fashion brands from all around the world.

