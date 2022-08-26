Riyadh: The General Entertainment Authority has launched the "Riyadh Home Coming Festival", which will run from August 23 to September 5, 2022, from 4 pm to 10 pm, on Al-Hawa Street, near Riyadh City Boulevard.



The festival activities include discovering talents, riding the space shuttle, planting a tree, painting world paintings, learning operatic singing, cooking arts, visiting the moon (virtually), watching dinosaurs, chemical experiments, presenting news bulletins, and trips around the planets.