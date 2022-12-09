Santa’s mischievous elves will be dancing their way around Global Village — starting up the most wonderful time of the year that will run at the festival park from today until January 8.

Guests will need to keep a look out for the cheeky elves as they pop up across the park in the most unexpected places, spreading festive laughter, cheer and a little bit of chaos, doing their best to help Santa during his meet-and-greets with children, big and small.

Don’t worry about the elves getting out of control, though, as Global Village will be bringing a special battalion of highly trained toy soldiers to maintain order and make sure the elves and the Global Village gingerbread men are not causing too much trouble.

Global Village’s famous 21-metre-high festive tree has been adorned with glistening lights and the elves have lent a hand to make the tree extra special.

Adding to the festive feeling, Celebration Walk has been given a makeover for that special family snapshot. But everyone can also grab a picture-perfect moment under the snow at the Snowfest ice rink.

Those on a hunt for stocking fillers and presents can check out the pop-up festive Bauble market.

Jaki Ellenby, executive marketing director at Global Village, said: “Preparations were going well with everyone giving a hand to dress Global Village in its party best for the holidays, until Santa’s little helpers made their appearance... Fortunately, Santa arrived just in time to get the naughty elves under control and to light the tree for our delighted guests.

"The 1000+ elves are now exploring the park and will definitely be adding loads of festive spirit to Global Village this Season.”

