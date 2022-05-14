Dubai Comedy Festival 2022, which started Thursday, May 12 with Russell Peters' Act Your Age World Tour at The Agenda, has postponed all its upcoming shows.

The decision comes after the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, earlier this afternoon.

The lineup of the upcoming shows of Dubai Comedy Festival that are now postponed includes Vir Das' The Wanted Tour, which was slated to happen tonight in Dubai, Jo Koy, The Comedy Bizarre, and The Laughter Factory shows.

"Due to these unforeseen circumstances, The Dubai Comedy Festival 2022 will reschedule upcoming shows including Vir Das, Jo Koy, The Comedy Bizarre, and The Laughter Factory shows till the 16th of May," the official announcement stated. "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and reassure guests that a new date for the shows will be announced soon."

