The region’s premiere of Dune: Part Two, took place on the evening of 18th February at VOX Cinemas, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi much to the delight of fans and film aficionados who lined the red carpet to celebrate the hotly anticipated follow-up to the six-time Academy Award winner Dune (2021) and welcome filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and stars Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista who flew in for the occasion.

Dune: Part Two is Villeneuve’s adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, picking up where Dune left off. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film was directed by Villeneuve, written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts and produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe.

The film continues the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Set in the distant future, Dune: Part Two features the sweeping sand dunes of Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert as the landscape of the iconic desert planet Arrakis. Scenes were captured at just under 20 locations across the Liwa desert during the winter 2022 and a team of 300 local, 250 international crew and 500 extras were employed during the 27-day shoot.

Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) and Epic Films facilitated the production through a range of logistical support, including providing vehicles and constructing tents and camps for costume rooms, sets, canteens, and production equipment storage. Dune: Part Two also benefited from ADFC’s generous rebate, while production services were provided by Epic Films, along with support from a number of UAE production partners.