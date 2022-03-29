Ranveer Singh is the latest Bollywood star to have been awarded the highly coveted UAE Golden Visa. The honour was bestowed upon Ranveer and his family by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, handed Ranveer the prestigious 10-year residence visa at the Island’s Yas Marina Circuit HQ in the presence of Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Chief Support Services, and Badreyya Al Mazrooei, Head of Government & Travel Services from TwoFour54.

The news comes after Ranveer was appointed as the brand ambassador of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a leisure and entertainment destination in the UAE. Their recently marketing campaign 'Yas Hai Khaas' starred Ranveer in a video showcasing the venue and its several attractions and offerings.

“My family and I are honoured to receive our UAE Golden Visas right here on Yas Island and I would like to thank the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism for this privilege," Ranveer said after receiving the UAE Golden Visa. "As the Island’s brand ambassador, I hope to spread its message of fun and excitement while highlighting Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination.”

