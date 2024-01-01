One of the world’s most iconic artists Sting, whose illustrious career has spanned decades, took to the stage at Atlantis, The Palm’s world-famous New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, entertaining guests with his greatest hits and fan favourites.

He delivered an electrifying set, delighting fans with his most beloved songs including "Every Breath You Take”, "Englishman in New York," "Desert Rose," and many more. Sting’s rollicking 60-minute set brought the house down in the run up to the 2024 countdown, as guests from all corners of the globe were entertained by the 17-time Grammy award winner.

Adding to the night’s exciting atmosphere, Atlantis, The Palm lit up the skies in a myriad of colours during one of Dubai’s largest and most stunning firework, drone, and pyrotechnic displays by Artist Motion as guests watched in wonder from The Palm Beach.

Legendary event

More than 4,000 guests, including Dubai residents and revellers from around the world, rang in the new year in dazzling style. Accommodated on a custom-built deck overlooking The Palm Island and twinkling skyline, the legendary event featured a fantastic 30-piece band from France, free-flowing Champagne, and a lavish buffet serving a myriad of dishes, including 50 kg of caviar, two tonnes of lobster, 300 kg of Alaskan king crab and 6,000 oysters.

