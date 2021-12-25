Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said her country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has so far attracted over half a million visitors since its opening in early October, making it among the most visited pavilions.

She added that the pavilion takes visitors on a journey through time from the Pharaonic civilization of the past to the achievements of the present and the vision of the future.

It includes reproductions of King Tutankhamun’s treasures, three royal coffins and a statue of Maat, the goddess associated with truth, justice, balance and righteousness in ancient Egypt.

Ashraf Hamdy, head of the Egyptian Commercial Office in Dubai, said the pavilion received high-profile visitors in December, including the king of Sweden and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister and interior minister of the UAE.





This month, the pavilion held symposiums on sustainable energy, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Arabic language, the Suez Canal, tourism, higher education and smart cities.