The Swedish and Egyptian pavilions at Expo 2020 hosted a hybrid conference to shed light on the areas of cooperation between the two countries in energy, communications, transportation, and health care.

The meeting aimed to create more business opportunities for Swedish companies in Egypt, building on Egypt’s role as a major regional hub and a gateway to the African continent.

The event included speeches by Swedish Deputy Minister of Trade Christer Nilsson, head of the Egyptian Commercial Service Yahya Al-Wathik Bellah, Swedish Ambassador to Egypt H?kan Emsg?rd, and Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE Sherif Badawi. Speakers also included representatives of Swedish companies, such as Ericsson, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, and AstraZeneca.

The conference was organised in partnership with the Swedish Trade and Invest Council, the Egyptian Commercial Service, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, and the Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Sweden and Egypt’s trade exchange hiked by 22% in the second half of FY 2020/21, making Egypt the second largest trading partner for Sweden in the Middle East and Africa.

Swedish companies have invested significant amounts in Egypt over the last few years. Today, more than 30 Swedish companies are active in Egypt, creating more than 15,000 jobs that contribute to exports and economic growth in the Egyptian economy.

