H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Péter Szijjrt, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at Expo 2020.

During the meeting, which was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, the two sides discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Hungary and ways of advancing them.

They also discussed several issues of mutual concerns and regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Szijjrt and stressed the distinguished ties between the two friendly countries.

Szijjrt? highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Hungary, as well as his country’s keenness to enhance them, lauding the successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai and its key role in promoting international cooperation and encouraging global economic growth.

Before the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Szijj?rt? signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy.

He also attended the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Education and Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade aimed at implementing the joint programme, titled, "Stipendium Hungaricum," from 2022 to 2024.

The MoU was signed by Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Szijjrt?.

Sheikh Abdullah also attended the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Hungary’s Ministry of Interior in the area of water resources management.

The MoU was signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Szijj?rt?.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.