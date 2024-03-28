As the sun sets and the call to prayer fills the air during Ramadan, two Dubai Police officers are seen standing at busy intersections, sacrificing their precious iftar time with family to serve the community.

Once the traffic signal turns red, Capt Khaled Al Hashemi and Lt-Col Abdul Rahman Obaid Al Falasi make their way to the drivers, handing out meal boxes.

Capt Al Hashemi — a veteran in supervising the distribution of iftar on the streets — is on shift throughout the holy month.

"I do not remember the last time I broke my fast with my family," said the officer who was manning the Al Mizher intersection.

For Capt Al Hashemi, there is no distinction between breaking his fast at home and on the street.

He has made it his mission to ensure public safety during the iftar rush, he said. "I understand the urgency and hunger that drivers experience throughout the day, as they prepare themselves to reach their destination in time for iftar."

Al Hashemi and his team provide these individuals with a brief respite, allowing them to safely break their fast and find solace amidst their busy schedules.

20 minutes of volunteer work daily

Lt-Col Al Falasi, who has been serving with the Dubai Police for the past 24 years, embraces Ramadan as an opportunity to make an impact.

Handing out meals isn't a task assigned to him — he has volunteered to do it for the holy month.

"Voluntary work is not something I am forced to do; it is a reward for me. These 20 minutes of service are moments I cherish," he said,.

Lt-Col Al Falasi and his fellow officers meticulously choose intersections that are consistently congested, ensuring that those in need of a meal can find them.

This charitable work extends beyond the Dubai Police, with similar initiatives observed at UAE petrol stations.

Moments of reward

It just takes seconds to hand over an iftar box to someone — yet in those fleeting moments, a feeling of immense joy springs, said Lt-Col Al Falasi.

"It is a gesture that goes beyond mere sustenance, bringing happiness and comfort to individuals amidst their hectic schedules," he said.

Amidst the chaos of traffic and the pressures of their duties, both officers find solace in the smiles and expressions of gratitude they witness every day.

"We aim to reduce accidents and bring joy and comfort to the souls of citizens and residents," said Capt Al Hashemi.Their actions not only promote road safety but also uplift the spirits of those they encounter.

The "Ramadan Without Accidents" initiative, in which these officers participate, serves as a collective effort involving partnerships with charitable societies and the support of numerous volunteers. Lt-Col Al Falasi reiterated the significance of this endeavour, highlighting the importance of working together to create a safer Ramadan for all.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

