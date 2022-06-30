JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, announced on Wednesday that it is working to secure alternative flights and additional seats for pilgrims wishing to travel to Saudi Arabia from Britain, the United States of America and European countries.



The ministry said it is also ensuring the immediate issuance of visas to enter the Kingdom.



“The ministry is in regular contact with those affected by the limited seating capacity and the technical difficulties experienced by pilgrims using of the electronic portal.”



This urgent package of solutions aims to solve all challenges facing pilgrims, to ensure that every pilgrim who has been chosen for this year 1443H, has the opportunity to perform the Hajj and visit the holy sites.



The ministry welcomed pilgrims who have completed their procedures through the electronic portal, as well as those who have arrived in the Kingdom.



The ministry assured that all entities working to serve pilgrims shall at all times follow up the conditions of pilgrims in the Kingdom and abroad, to ensure their arrival is facilitated before performing the rituals, and to provide care services for all pilgrims during the 1443H season.

