Saudi Arabia will celebrate its 92nd National Day with events lasting nine days under the theme “It’s our home”, announced General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki bin Abdulmuhsen Al Al-Sheikh.

The events will happen between September 18 and 26, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Regions of the Kingdom are preparing for the grand national celebrations, mainly the aerial and marine shows that will be carried out by military and civil sectors of fighters, helicopters, civil airplanes, ships and boats in one of the biggest aerial and marine shows implemented on national days, under the motto “A salute for the homeland”.

The Royal Saudi Air Force will carry out aerial shows over 10 days with Typhoon, 15S, Tornado, and F-15C planes in 14 cities.

The Royal Saudi Navy will take part in a national parade with military vehicles, motorcyclists, and a cavalry show, in addition to a marine show with modern sea pieces, a boat show for the Special Maritime Security Group, and an aerial show with helicopters.

The Ministry of Interior will also participate in the celebrations of the National Day with a qualitative participation that makes an enriching experience for visitors under the title “Events for the pride of the homeland”, including a virtual theaters for operations with the participation of the elite of security sectors, live musical shows performed by the ministry’s military musical band, in addition to entertaining pavilions for all age groups.

Riyadh and Jeddah will witness a distinguished event of a parade and cavalry of Royal Guards with a tour on main roads to form a majestic national parade that shares citizens their joy, in addition to the participation of the musical band with playing the Saudi Royal Anthem and classic cars at the Royal Guards Presidency.

Cirque du Soleil will also give a performance that will be one of its biggest global shows at the Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University in Riyadh under the title: “A wealth of homeland” over four days between September 21 and 24.

Also, 13 regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host festivals celebrating the history and genuine national heritage of the Kingdom, which will be launched at public parks, and will comprise fireworks shows that will be fired in the skies of 18 cities in various regions.

