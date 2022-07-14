RIYADH — The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has completed 100 years of taking care of and serving the pilgrims during Hajj after the successful end of the 1443 AH Hajj season, the former Shoura Council member Khalil Al-Khalil confirmed.



Al-Khalil made these remarks during an interview with Al-Ekhbariya, noting that this is such an important milestone that we are all proud of, as this year's Hajj season 1443 coincided with the centenary of the Saudi government's organization of the Hajj seasons and serving of the Two Holy Mosques, starting with the entry of King Abdulaziz to Makkah in 1343 AH-1924 AD,



Saudi Arabia was able to provide all the capabilities in the Hajj smoothly, securely, and with an abundance in health and living, Al-Khalil said, noting that these capabilities at such high levels did not exist 5 or 6 centuries ago.



Al-Khalil also praised the Kingdom's use of artificial intelligence and technology in the Hajj to care for pilgrims and facilitate the performance of rituals for them.



The Kingdom is experiencing successive occasions and summits, all of which are considered successes, Al-Khalil said, stressing that they were not purely coincidental, but were achieved due to leadership’s planning, will and political power.

