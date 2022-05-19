Makkah - The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet’s Holy Mosque, represented by the department of visitors’ experience, has provided several QR code panels to measure the level of satisfaction of visitors of outdoor facilities affiliated with the presidency including the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kiswah of Kaabah and Al-Haram Al-Sharif Library.

The QR code panels at the complex and library aim at measuring the interactive satisfaction of visitors in six international languages through a special website supervised by the agency of measuring performance, quality and institutional excellence at the presidency, so as to reach the highest level of modern technologies and instill their role in improving the level of performance and developing the business and service environment, and the continuity of comprehensive administrative and technological development plans for the system.