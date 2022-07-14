JEDDAH - The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Wednesday that the new Umrah season will begin on Muharram 1, 1444 corresponding to July 30, 2022.



The requests to issue visas for the pilgrims coming from all countries of the world to perform the rituals of Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque will start receiving from Thursday, July 14 (Dhul Hijjah 15).



The ministry said in a press statement that Umrah for pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad will begin on July 30 (Muharram 1). The requirements for issuing an Umrah visa can be had by visiting the link: https://haj. gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah



Permits can also be issued to domestic pilgrims through the Eatmarna application. This will be in accordance with an integrated system of health services and measures approved by the concerned authorities to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, within easy procedures that ensure the performance of the Umrah rituals in ease and comfort.



The regulations for the qualification of foreign agents to provide services for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque include submitting a qualification request through the portal of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the link: (https://umralicense.haj.gov.sa).



They should also adhere to the rules and regulations described in the portal, with attaching documents and data related to commercial registration; membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and some personal data.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is working, in coordination with the competent authorities, to determine the preventive health measures to protect against coronavirus, including taking vaccines approved in the Kingdom; attaching certificate of immunization approved by the official authorities in the country of the pilgrim, in addition to an acknowledgment of the truthfulness of the information.

