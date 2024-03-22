Madinah: The "Madinah Bus Project," supervised by Al Madinah Region Development Authority, announced it has provided shuttle transport services between the Prophet's Mosque and the Quba Mosque for over 225,000 beneficiaries during the first ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.



The shuttle service operates from 3 pm until one hour after the Tarawih prayer.



Al Madinah Region Development Authority previously announced that people will be transported from seven locations to the Prophet's Mosque, including Sports Stadium, Durrat Al-Madinah, Sayed Alshuhda, the Islamic University, AlKhaldiha neighborhood, and Bani Harithah.