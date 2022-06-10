MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reduced on Thursday the prices of packages for domestic pilgrims.



There are three packages for domestic pilgrims and there will be a price reduction for all these packages. According to the ministry’s decision, the first package (Hospitality Ordinary Camps) now costs SR9098, instead of SR10,238 as per the rates announced previously.



The new price for package two (Hospitality Upgraded Camps) is SR11,970 instead of SR13,043 while the reduced price for the third package (Hospitality Mina Towers) is SR13,943 in place of SR14,737. The ministry said earlier that the prices do not include transportation fees from the pilgrims’ city to Makkah. Value-added tax (VAT) is not included as well.



Last week, the ministry revealed the requirements and procedure of registration for Hajj 2022 via the electronic portal for domestic pilgrims. Accordingly, the ministry opened on June 3 the registration for domestic pilgrims who are not older than 65 years and have a valid residency permit.



The ministry stated that priority would be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj and are fully immunized as per their status in the “Tawakkalna” application. The ministry said that the registration could be completed via the electronic link: (https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa) or through the “Eatmarna” application.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).