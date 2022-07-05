RIYADH — King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) published on Monday the first colored picture of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.



Darah stated that the first picture of the Grand Mosque was taken 70 years ago in 1371 AH / 1952 AD.



The picture was taken by the US National Geographic magazine in order to document a "spiritual tale in a historical picture".



Darah said, through its official account on the Twitter platform, that the pilgrims are preparing during these days to perform the holiest rituals in Islam.



Large crowds are currently heading to the purest places with God, to document a spiritual tale entitled (In Peace and security).



It is noteworthy that Darah is an institution specialized in serving the history, geography, literature and heritage of Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Peninsula and the Arab and Islamic world in general.



Darah was established on the 5th of Shaban 1392 AH corresponding to 1972 AD by Royal Decree No. (M/45).

