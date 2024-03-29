ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, during the Holy Month of Ramadan, has organised several gatherings in its facilities across various cities. These events aim to enhance awareness of community responsibility towards preserving the Emirati identity and promoting cultural heritage among the younger generations during this auspicious month.

This initiative was launched in response to the community's desire to engage with the Ramadan atmosphere in diverse neighbourhoods, while also enhancing communication among community members and offering them a retreat during Ramadan.

Through these gatherings, participants had the opportunity to meet, form new friendships, and reinforce social connections, thus cultivating a competitive investment environment that supports productive families and youth projects.

The gatherings featured various activities, such as Ramadan Markets, where numerous stalls were provided free of charge at each location. These events were specifically tailored to support productive families and youth projects. By providing this platform, participants gained valuable exposure and support to showcase and promote their products.

The Ramadan gatherings also featured social sessions aimed at fostering acquaintanceship, exchanging conversations, and enjoying time together among community members.

Additionally, each Ramadan gathering was equipped with food trucks and cafes to cater to visitors' needs, alongside competitions, games, and a diverse array of cultural, religious, and sports activities. This created a competitive spirit and promoted healthy living throughout the holy month.

In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality organised the "Ramadan Majlis" initiative in Khalifa Square through the Khalifa City Municipal Community Centre. The initiative aims to strengthen communication with all segments of society, create a festive family atmosphere that contributes to everyone's happiness, support the projects of young Emirati entrepreneurs and productive families, and encourage community members to practice sports.

The initiative also included organising three different sports tournaments for community members: volleyball, ballot, and jacaro. The participants competed enthusiastically and with sportsmanship, keeping up with the unique Ramadan atmosphere.