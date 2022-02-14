Starting on February 15, the UAE will ease capacity and social distance restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to check the spread of the coronavirus.

This new decision comes in the wake of the decline in Omicron-driven coronavirus cases in the country since January 22 when cases had reached 3,000 per day. Since then, the daily cases have been on the decline. On Sunday, February 13, the UAE reported 1,266 new cases of coronavirus and 2,513 recoveries.

“The remarkable commitment of community members and their effective contributions to the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures helped decrease the number of cases recorded, with a clear decrease in the admission rate of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) of UAE said last week.

On February 9, 2022, the NCEMA had announced in a briefing that the capacity of people in entertainment venues, shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, worship places and various means of transportation would be lifted from mid-February.

Below is the list of places and guidelines which will come into effect from tomorrow and all UAE residents need to know:

>>Social events

The official spokesperson of NCEMA announced that maximum capacity is allowed for social events such as weddings, events and funerals. However, the authority announced that each Emirate will decide about the percentage for operating capacity for different social events.

>>Cinemas

The Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth announced on Sunday that cinemas in the UAE will begin operating at maximum capacity from February 15.

The decision was issued by the (NCEMA.

NCEMA stipulates that each emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.

>>Sports venues

Sports facilities such as football stadiums will operate at 100 per cent while maintaining the Al Hosn app’s Green Pass protocol. Under the new guidelines, all visitors must have a Green Pass on their Al Hosn app or a negative PCR test no more than 96 hours old to enter the stadium.

>>Places of worship

As per the new rules, social distancing in mosques, churches and other worship places will be reduced to one metre. The Authority said the situation will be monitored closely during February and appropriate precautionary measures will be set accordingly to aid the decision of maintaining or cancelling the safe distance between worshippers.

>>Keep following safety rules

The Authority emphasised that residents should still wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitisation for their safety.

>>Booster shots

NCEMA urged residents to get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. And those who are fully vaccinated should get booster shots to improve their immunity.

>>Green Pass

As per the NCEMA announcement, it’s necessary to provide a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app to access various public places. It also announced that crisis and disaster management committees in each emirate will take responsibility for determining the capacity in the emirate as well as easing for strict procedures and adjusting the capacity according to indicators.