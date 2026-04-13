DOHA: The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast hazy conditions in some areas and a chance of scattered rain across the country until 6pm on Monday.

In its daily weather report, the department said inshore conditions will begin hazy, with moderate to relatively hot daytime temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Scattered rain is possible during the day, followed by scattered clouds later.

Offshore areas are expected to experience scattered clouds with a chance of light rain, along with hazy to misty conditions at times.

Winds inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 5–15 knots, while offshore winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly at the same speed range. Sea conditions are forecast at 1–3 feet inshore and 2–4 feet offshore.

Visibility is expected to range between 4–9 kilometres inshore, with similar visibility offshore that may decrease at times.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 30°C.

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