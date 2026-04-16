DOHA: The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast relatively hot weather with slight to blowing dust and some clouds inshore until 6pm on Thursday, warning of strong winds during the daytime.

According to the daily weather report, offshore areas are expected to see scattered clouds later in the day, along with strong winds and high seas.

Inshore winds will be northwesterly at 10–20 knots, gusting up to 28 knots during the day before decreasing to 3–13 knots by night. Offshore winds will be northwesterly at 13–23 knots, with gusts reaching up to 32 knots at times.

Sea conditions inshore are forecast at 3–4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while offshore seas will range from 4–7 feet, increasing to as high as 10 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will range from 4–9 kilometres, dropping to 3 kilometres or less in some areas during the daytime. Offshore visibility will be between 4–9 kilometres.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 31°C.

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