Cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms expected today in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, Nov 25: The Meteorology Department forecasts moderate weather today, transitioning from partly cloudy to cloudy conditions during the day. Southeasterly winds will range from light to moderate, occasionally becoming active at 15-45 km/h, with a possibility of scattered thunderstorms.

The weather will remain moderate to cool tonight with partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Variable southeasterly winds, light to moderate at 10-40 km/h, may occasionally strengthen, accompanied by chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C, while the minimum will drop to 21°C.