Cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms expected today in Kuwait

The weather will remain moderate to cool tonight with partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Staff Writer, Arab Times
November 26, 2024
KUWAIT CITY, Nov 25: The Meteorology Department forecasts moderate weather today, transitioning from partly cloudy to cloudy conditions during the day. Southeasterly winds will range from light to moderate, occasionally becoming active at 15-45 km/h, with a possibility of scattered thunderstorms.

The weather will remain moderate to cool tonight with partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Variable southeasterly winds, light to moderate at 10-40 km/h, may occasionally strengthen, accompanied by chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 28°C, while the minimum will drop to 21°C.

