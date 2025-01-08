KUWAIT-- Kuwait's Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered rain showers, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, to persist until Wednesday evening.

Acting Director of the department, Dhirar Al-Ali, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of over 50 kilometers per hour, with waves rising above six feet.

Al-Ali also noted the possibility of fog forming later in the evening, which could reduce road visibility in some areas.

