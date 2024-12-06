KUWAIT CITY: The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the weather over the weekend will be generally moderate during the day and cool to cold at night. The country is expected to be affected by an extension of a high-pressure system, bringing northeasterly winds that will gradually shift to northwesterly winds of light to moderate speeds. Humidity levels will decrease gradually, with a chance of light rain in some areas, according to the Director of the Meteorological Department, Dharar Al-Ali.

On Thursday, the weather will be moderate and partly cloudy during the day, with winds from the northeast to variable directions. These winds will be light to moderate, ranging between 8 and 28 kilometers per hour, with a chance of scattered light rain later in the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. The sea will be light to moderate, with waves ranging from 1 to 3 feet.

The weather tonight will be cool to cold and partly cloudy, with northerly to northwesterly winds, light to moderate in speed, ranging between 12 and 38 kilometers per hour. There is a possibility of scattered light rain. Minimum temperatures will range between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius, with the sea remaining light to moderate, with waves between 2 and 5 feet.

On Friday, the weather will be warm and partly cloudy to cloudy, with northwesterly to northerly winds, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 12 to 35 kilometers per hour. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. The sea will remain light to moderate, with waves between 1 and 4 feet.

The weather Friday night will be cool to cold and partly cloudy, with northwesterly winds, light to moderate, ranging between 12 and 32 kilometers per hour. Minimum temperatures will range between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius, and the sea will be light to moderate, with waves rising between 2 and 6 feet at times.

On Saturday, the weather will be warm, with light to moderate northwesterly winds between 12 and 38 kilometers per hour. Some scattered clouds may appear. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, with the sea remaining light to moderate, with waves between 2 and 5 feet.

Saturday night will be cool to cold, with northwesterly to variable winds, light to moderate, between 8 and 32 kilometers per hour. Some scattered clouds may also appear. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius, with the sea light to moderate, with waves between 1 and 4 feet.

