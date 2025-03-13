KUWAIT: Kuwait's Meteorological Department forecasted temperatures gradually rising, and some scattered clouds appearing, which may gradually increase, and may be accompanied by light rain in some areas. The weather will be stable and warm during the daytime hours, and tend to be cold at night during the weekend, it added.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dhirar Al-Ali, told KUNA that weather conditions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be warm, and expected to be cool at night and partly cloudy. (end) zhr.seo

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).