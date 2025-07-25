ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that local convective clouds are expected to form in the eastern and southern areas of the country accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity as a result of the region being affected during this period by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moving from the south toward the country, along with the advancement of surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south, and the influx of humid air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman toward the country, coupled with rising daytime temperatures and the presence of the eastern mountains.

In its latest weather update from Friday, 25th July to Monday, 28th July, the NCM said:''There is a chance of convective cloud formation accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, possibly with small hailstones, lightning, and thunder at times, over some eastern and southern areas, extending to some internal regions.''

Winds will be Southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed, becoming active to strong at times with the convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.

Sea will be slightly rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.