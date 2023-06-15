RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) revealed its forecast of the weather conditions in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah during the upcoming Hajj season.



The center expected that the climate of Makkah will be relatively hot and dry during the daytime and moderate at night, and the average maximum temperature will be 43.6 degree Celsius and the minimum will be 29.6 degree Celsius.



The NCM pointed out that the average wind speed will be between four and 10 km per hour in a north-northwestern direction, causing dust storm, and leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility.



The NCM noted that the climate in Madinah is expected to be relatively hot and dry during the daytime and moderate at night, and the average maximum temperature during the Hajj season will be 43 degree Celsius and the minimum will be 29.3 degree Celsius.



The center indicated that the average wind speed will be 12 km per hour, while the wind will be active at times in a western to northwest direction, raising dust storm, and leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility range.

