Arab Finance: U Consume Finance (valU) saw a block trading deal valued at EGP 502.833 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on June 23rd.

The transaction was executed on 83.236 million shares of the company.

It is worth noting that trading on valU's shares commenced today.

Amazon recently decided to acquire a direct equity stake in Valu, upon an option agreement with EFG Holding that was signed in May 2022.