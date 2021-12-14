RIYADH - The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that foreign pilgrims aged 12 years and above will be allowed to enter the Kingdom and perform Umrah. The ministry lifted its earlier decision to allow only foreign pilgrims at the age of 18 or above to perform pilgrimage.



According to the new directive, all the citizens and residents in the Kingdom as well as citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and foreign pilgrims at the age of 12 and above will obtain permit to perform Umrah, prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Al-Rawdah Al-Sharif at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and visit the grave of the Prophet (peace be upon him). Foreigners aged 12 and above who come under various types of visas can apply to obtain permit with the condition that their health status shall be immune on the Tawakkalna application.



The ministry also explained the procedures for the pilgrims coming from the GCC states and other countries around the world. With regard to the GCC citizens, they must register proof of their vaccination status on the Muqeem platform before their entry in the Kingdom. They have to register on the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna applications after their arrival in the Kingdom, and after updating the health status on the Tawakkalna app, it is possible to book permits for Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque, as well as for prayer at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharif and visit the Prophet’s grave.



As for those coming from abroad with taking advantage of various types of visas, they must register proof of the vaccine status on the Qudoom platform before entering Saudi Arabia, and register on the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna applications after arrival in the Kingdom. After updating the health status on the Tawakkalna application, they can book to issue Umrah, prayer and visit permits through the Tawakkalna or Eatmarna application. The Umrah company will issue the necessary permits for pilgrims coming with an Umrah visa from outside Saudi Arabia.



Earlier, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had set the age limit of the minimum 18 years and maximum 50 years for foreign pilgrims to book an appointment and issue permit to perform Umrah, as well as prayer at the Grand Mosque and Al-Rawdah Sharif and visit the Prophet’s grave following the easing of restrictions that were imposed since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, the ministry had canceled the maximum age limit of 50 years as a prerequisite for pilgrims coming to perform Umrah from outside the Kingdom. It instructed that foreign pilgrims under the age of 18 would not be allowed to perform Umrah. As for domestic pilgrims, all those aged 12 years and above are granted permit for Umrah and prayer at the Two Holy Mosques provided that they received two doses of vaccine against coronavirus.



Though social distancing measures were lifted, pilgrims were still required to wear face masks and make reservations to perform Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque.



