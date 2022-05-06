Jeddah - Minister of Transport and Logistics, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, has directed to form an urgent investigation committee, headed by the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and membership of a number of bodies, to find out the reasons for the delay and irregularity of some flights for travelers and Umrah performers at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah during the past few days.

The Minister directed to investigate what happened, determine culprits, take the necessary regulatory measures and technical treatments to maintain the quality of services being provided for travelers and Umrah performers, and submit results and recommendations in no later than one week from its date.