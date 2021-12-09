PHOTO
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted attempts to smuggle large quantities of hashish and khat in the Kingdom.
Border Guards spokesman Lt. Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said during security ground patrols in Jazan, Najran and Asir, security officials foiled attempts to smuggle 352 kilograms of hashish and 54,368 kilograms of khat.
Al-Quraini said a total of 63 people have been arrested, including 30 Saudis and 33 violators of the border security system.
He added that the foreigners arrested included 23 Yemenis and 10 Ethiopians. Initial legal measures have been taken against them, and the drugs were seized and handed over to authorities.
