RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded 27,742 COVID-19 violations in one week, as authorities stepped up their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.



Interior Ministry statistics showed that Riyadh region had the highest number of violations with 8846, followed by Madinah with 3760, the Eastern Province with 3297, Makkah region with 3079, Jazan with 1951, Qassim with 1437, Jouf with 1026, Hail with 989, Baha with 915, the Northern Borders with 754, Asir with 681, Tabuk with 544, and Najran with 463.



The Ministry of Interior said that penalty for not wearing a mask is SR1000 for an individual. The fines will be doubled with the repetition of the violation and it may reach up to a maximum amount of SR100000 in the event of the repeated violations, the ministry said in a statement.



The ministry called on people to follow the COVID-19 preventive protocols and instructions issued by authorities.