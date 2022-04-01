RIYADH — The Tawakkalna application clarified that those who come to the Kingdom on visit visas after obtaining medical insurance against coronavirus shall contact the Health Insurance Council in the event of not displaying their “insured visitor” health status on the app.



The clarification came amid complaints that some medically insured visitors failed to have the “insured visitor” status on the application. Such visitors are requested to contact the council via the phone number 92001177 to check the validity of their medical insurance.



According to the latest regulations, it is mandatory for all those who arrive in the Kingdom on various visit visas to have medical insurance so as to cover their medical treatment in the event of any infection with coronavirus.



The application stated that the health status of the beneficiaries on Tawakkalna will be “insured visitor” if they come to the Kingdom on a visit visa, provided that they have active and valid medical insurance. The beneficiary will be an “uninsured visitor” if he comes to the Kingdom without having active and valid medical insurance.



It noted that the visitors coming to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds can now use their own health status through the application, which is linked to medical insurance, to cover the costs of treating coronavirus infection during the period of their stay in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).