The issuance of three-month visit visas in the UAE has been discontinued, Khaleej Times can reveal. A Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) call centre executive said the three-month visas are no longer available.

The call centre executive informed, “The three-month entry permit was available a few months ago, but not anymore. Visitors to the UAE can come on a 30- or 60-day visa." The executive added, “Travel agencies can issue them".

Travel agents confirmed the development to Khaleej Times. They said the option to request a three-month visit visa is unavailable on the portal they use to issue permits.

The three-month visit visa was discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a 60-day one introduced instead. However, the three-month scheme was made available again as a leisure visa in May.

In Dubai, the 90-day visa is being issued to visitors who are first-degree relatives of residents. A call centre executive at Amer confirmed this, saying residents can bring their parents or relatives on the three-month scheme.