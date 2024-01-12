ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a Law establishing the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, which will operate under the authority of Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

The centre aims to develop an integrated ecosystem to enhance the effective management of hazardous materials across Abu Dhabi, aligning with the best global practices and ensuring implementation of the highest community and environmental safety and protection measures.

Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre roles and responsibilities include developing and implementing general policies and strategic plans to ensure integrated application of regulations and standards related to hazardous materials across the emirate. The centre will also oversee and monitor the activities of various relevant local sectors and entities that handle and manage hazardous materials, ensuring adherence to legislation.

Additionally, the centre’s roles include establishing a dedicated central operations room to track and monitor hazardous materials; developing mechanisms for the management of confiscated hazardous materials to ensure safe handling and secure storage until final disposal; creating and developing a dedicated electronic system to allow self-disclosure and reporting of all data pertaining to hazardous materials in Abu Dhabi; building a database for hazardous materials; and conducting scientific studies and research on hazardous materials, in collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders.