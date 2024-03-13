RIYADH — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb has issued directives to intensify monitoring and inspection of various tourist hospitality facilities such as hotels and residential apartments for Umrah pilgrims in the cities of Makkah and Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.



This is within the ministry’s campaign titled “Our guests are the priority,” which is aimed at ensuring that all the hospitality facilities are complying with the Tourism Law and its regulations and improving the quality of services provided to the guests of God.



Earlier, the minister, accompanied by a number of ministry officials, had undertaken an inspection tour of tourist hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah, during which he stressed the necessity of adhering to the Tourism Law and its regulations, and providing the best services to pilgrims and visitors.



Meanwhile, the ministry officials have detected a total of 403 violations during 682 inspection tours carried out in the two holy cities during the days prior to the advent of the holy month. The ministry’s supervisory teams carried out more than 468 monitoring and inspection rounds on hospitality facilities in Makkah during the days before the holy month. The inspections resulted in the detection of more than 278 violations.



They also carried out more than 214 monitoring and inspection rounds on hospitality facilities in Madinah during which more than 278 violations were detected. Out of these, 125 violations were found during their campaign for the holy month of Ramadan.



The most notable violations that were monitored included practicing the hospitality activity without a license, provision of the low level of services and maintenance, in addition to the failure to clearly display the price list of units and services in the Arabic and English languages.



The inspection tours come in the context of the active and important roles played by the Ministry of Tourism in serving visitors and pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom, with the aim of providing them with the best and highest quality services. This is in addition to providing all facilities to them so as to enable them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort and that is in cooperation with the relevant government authorities.



The ministry also noted that visitors and Umrah pilgrims can submit their comments about the services provided to them by contacting over the phone of the Visitor Care Center 930 or through the ministry’s official channels on social media platforms.

